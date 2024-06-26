Heavy  rain lashes 3 dists, roads blocked

ITANAGAR, 25 Jun: Heavy rain lashed Leparada, Siang and Lower Siang districts, triggering landslides that blocked roads, an official said.

A landslide that occurred near the Siji bridge point has completely blocked the strategically important Likabali-Basar-Aalo-Mechukha and the Likabali-Basar-Daporijo roads, the official said.

Talking to PTI over phone, Lower Siang Deputy Commissioner Rujjum Rakshap said that a massive landslide occurred near the Siji bridge point area.

He said that an earthmover engaged to clear the debris has been buried.

The deputy commissioner termed reports that the earthmover driver and two helpers had been buried by the landslide “fake.”

“The executive magistrate and police have inspected the spot. The earthmover was buried by the landslide but there was no casualty,” he added.

Rakshap said that it will take at least two-three days to clear the debris.

Leparada District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) T Pema said that officials of the district administration are assessing the situation arising out of continuous downpour.

She said that officials are visiting wet rice cultivation fields submerged by water following heavy downpour.

The DDMO appealed to people living near riverbanks and landslide-prone zones to move to safer locations.

“We are keeping a strict vigil in the flooded areas,”she added.

A landslide disrupted road communication in Siang district near Yeksing, blocking the Aalo-Pangin-Pasighat road.

Several commercial and private vehicles are stranded on both sides of the highway, as a huge pile of debris blocked the road, officials said.

Meanwhile, the national highway between Likabali and Rilu village in Lower Siang district has been blocked due to rainfall-triggered landslides in several areas, the district administration informed.

“Road restoration work for traffic movement will take minimum three to four days,” the administration said.

In a WT message to the Leparada, West Siang, Siang, Shi-Yomi and Upper Subansiri DCs, the West Siang DC asked them to inform the public to avoid travelling on this road till completion of restoration work or further clearance order from the DC. (With PTI input)