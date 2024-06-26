Natung reviews progress of PHE&WS dept’s activities

ITANAGAR, 25 Jun: PHE&WS Minister Mama Natung, along with his adviser Pani Taram, PHE&WS Commissioner Pawan Kumar Sain, and the department’s officers and officials reviewed the progress of work under the department, here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Design & Planning Chief Engineer (CE) T Tapak presented an overview of the activities under the BE and state plans, and spoke on the current liabilities.

PHE&WS Western Zone CE Toko Jyoti delivered a presentation on the works being undertaken in the zone, besides informing about upcoming projects.

PHE&WS Eastern Zone CE Tomo Basar outlined the major works in the eastern zone, and dwelt on the progress of the JJM and “the significant challenges,” an official statement read.

Basar emphasised that, “alongside the implementation of the integrated water supply system with an ecotourism component, proper implementation of the Arunachal Pradesh Protection of Drinking Water Catchment Area Act, 2023, is crucial.”

SBM (G) MD S Yomcha presented the progress of SBM (G) activities, besides outlining the “major hurdles in convergence and execution of work to achieve model ODF plus villages,” the statement read.

Sain advised the division engineers to “adopt a government school and construct a soak-pit where organic waste can be decomposed.”

“The resulting manure could then be used by the students in the field,” he said.

Taram said that “in cases of fund shortages in CSS or externally aided projects, the department should seek additional funding from the state government with a proper action plan.”

He stressed the importance of ensuring adequate water supply to hospitals and medical infrastructure, and said that “the funds released to the department should be utilised efficiently, ensuring that no fund is surrendered due to non-execution of work.”

Natung expressed satisfaction with the “sincere execution of projects by the department.” With regard to the challenges, he advised the department to “come up with technical inputs,” and directed the department to “submit a 100-day action plan for all flagship programmes and other departmental activities as soon as possible.”

He emphasised the importance of “raising awareness about different projects and work done by the PHE&WS department through IEC activities,” and suggested that “executive engineers and panchayat leaders should take steps to create awareness among the masses.”

Natung reiterated the necessity of catchment area protection for sustainability of drinking water sources, and advised giving it top priority.

He assured to fully support the implementation of the Arunachal Pradesh Drinking Water Catchment Area Protection Act, 2023. Stressing on “working with team spirit,” he assured the officers of his availability “24/7 for any help and support.”

He also assured to facilitate “the topping up of funds from the state government, as needed.”

SJJM MD Tomo Basar also spoke.