Three fmr mins appointed as CM’s advisers

ITANAGAR, 25 Jun: Three former ministers have been appointed as advisers to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Chief Secretary Kaling Tayeng said on Tuesday.

Former ministers Bamang Felix, Alo Libang, and Kamlung Mossang have been appointed as advisers to the chief minister and will assist him in the functioning of the government, he said.

Felix, who was the home minister in the previous government, was denied a BJP ticket to contest the assembly polls which were held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections this year.

Tuting-Yingkiong MLA Alo Libang had served as the health minister, while Miao legislator Kamlung Mossang had portfolios such as urban development and food & civil supplies.

The advisers will not be entitled to any post-service benefits, the chief secretary said.

On 18 June, the state government had appointed 19 advisers to assist various ministers. (PTI)