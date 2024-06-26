Taboh visits farm in Siang dist

JOMLO, 25 Jun: The agriculture minister’s adviser, Talem Taboh, on Monday visited the Jomlo agriculture, horticulture & veterinary farm in Jomlo Mobuk circle of Siang district.

During his visit, Taboh held discussions with government officers, farm staffers and the local people on all aspects and measures to boost agri-horti productions and piggery development in the farm.

Siang DAO Tagang Jerang informed that the Jomlo agriculture farm is one of the oldest government farms in the state, established in 1968.

DVO Dr Anthony Pertin presented the status report of the Jomlo piggery farm.

Taboh commended the dedication and hard work of the farm’s staff and reiterated the government’s commitment to providing continued support for the development of the agri-horti and veterinary sectors. (DIPRO)