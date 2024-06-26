State BJP observes ‘Black Day’

ITANAGAR, 25 Jun: The state BJP observed ‘Black Day’ across the state on Tuesday to mark 49 years of the imposition of Emergency across the country in 1975 by the then Congress government led by prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Speaking on the occasion at the BJP headquartershere, state BJP vice president Tarh Tarak said, “We should organise Black Day every year to make aware about the Emergency in 1975.”

Tarak said that “the people of the state have full faith in the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu,and the achievement of various developmental activities in the state is highly appreciable.”

Minister Nyato Dukam described the Emergency period as “the darkest period of India’s political history.” Expressing his faith in the BJP government, he said that he would give his best to “strengthen the party organisation at the grassroots level.”

Minister Ojing Tasing said that “the day of imposition of Emergency in 1975 was one of the darkest days of India’s democracy,” while state BJP general secretary Tadar Niglar highlighted the observance of the day at the district and mandal levels across the country.

Effigies of former PM Indira Gandhi were burned in front of the state BJP HQ by the party workers.

The programme, organised by the state BJP Yuva Morcha, was attended by, among others, MLA Tai Nikio, morcha office bearers, and party workers, the party informed in a release.