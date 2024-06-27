CM’s mother passes away

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 26 Jun: Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s mother Leki Zangmu passed away here this afternoon at Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), Naharlagun after prolonged illness. She was around 75 years old.

She is survived by two sons and eight grand children and two daughters-in-law. Her husband, the late Chief Minister Dorjee Khandu had a passed away in 2011.

Born to late Sangey Norbu and late Sangey Tosumu at Dharamkang village in the outskirts of Tawang in 1950, she was the youngest child of her parent’s thirteen children. Her father was a reputed traditional architect and contributed arts and design in various Monpa houses and monasteries of Tawang region.

Late Leki Zangmu also worked as labourer with GREF and BRO in her tender age with Rs. 30 per month as salary.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Governor K.T. Parnaik has also condoled the demise of Leki Zangmu.

Laying a wreath on the mortal remains of late Zangmu at the residence of the Chief Minister, the Governor said that she was a remarkable woman.

“I join the people of Arunachal Pradesh in praying to Lord Buddha to give eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss,” the Governor said in his message to Khandu.

Press bodies have also mourned the death of the mother of the chief minister.

The Arunachal Press Club (APC) and the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) have expressed profound sorrow over the demise of Leki Zangmu, the mother of Chief Minister Pema Khandu. In their condolence messages, the APC and APUWJ extended their deepest sympathies to Chief Minister Khandu and his family during this time of immense grief.

“The passing of Ama Leki Zangmu is a tremendous loss for the Khandu family and the entire state of Arunachal Pradesh. We extend our heartfelt condolences and stand in solidarity with the Chief Minister and his family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Chief Minister Khandu and his family during this difficult time,” the APC and APUWJ said in a joint statement.

The APC and APUWJ, along with the well-wishers and citizens, joined in mourning her passing and offered prayers for her soul to rest in eternal peace, the organizations added.

Arunachal Electronic & Digital Media Association (AEDMA) extended its deepest condolences to Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his family.

A delegation from AEDMA visited the Chief Minister’s official residence in Itanagar to pay floral tributes to the departed soul. The delegation also met the Chief Minister in person to express their condolences.

“Known for her unwavering support and love for her family, particularly her steadfast encouragement to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, she stood as a testament to exceptional personality and nurturing spirit. Her gentle nature and compassionate heart made her a beloved figure, and her presence will be deeply missed by all,” AEDMA stated.

State Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte has also expressed deep sadness at the passing of Leki Zangmu. In his message, the Speaker conveyed his sincere condolences to the bereaved family.

Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum in a statement said that it prays to almighty God to bestow enough courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear and withstand the irreparable loss.