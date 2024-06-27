Sharing of infected IV drugs highest contributor to HIV transmission: APSACS

[ M. Doley ]

ITANAGAR, 26 Jun: Sharing of infected needle and syringe among intravenous (IV) drug users has emerged as the highest contributor to the transmission of human immunodeficiency viruses (HIV) in Arunachal Pradesh.

According to data shared by the Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS), a total of 902 new HIV seropositive cases were recorded in the state from April 2023 to March 2024. Of them, 737 (81.71 per cent) people contracted HIV through infected needles or syringes.

In the previous year (April 2022 to March 2023), the data showed that 449 (77.95 per cent) people contracted HIV through infected needles and syringes. Of them, 436 were males and 13 females. During that period, a total of 576 HIV positive cases were detected.

The data show a steady rise in HIV positive cases in Namsai, Papum Pare and some other districts in the last two years.

A total of 714 new HIV cases were recorded in Namsai from April 2022 to March 2024, while the number of HIV positive cases recorded in Papum Pare and ICR districts in the same period was 410.

The data show that unprotected sex was responsible for 20.14 per cent (116) of the reported HIV cases from April 2022 to March 2023, while it was 16.30 per cent (147) from April 2023 to March 2024.

Apart from sharing of infected syringe and unprotected sex, the other routes of transmission of HIV (April 2023 to March 2024) were from parents to children (0.33 per cent), infected blood and blood products (0.11 per cent), and unspecified reasons (1.55 per cent).

A few pregnant women have also been detected as being HIV positive.

The first HIV/AIDS case in Arunachal was detected in 1998. Since then, a total of 2,024 HIV positive cases have been detected in the state. Of them, 1171 are enrolled under antiretroviral therapy (ART).

The district-wise case (cumulative) breakup is – Papum Pare (752), Namsai (732), Changlang (116), Lohit (122), East Siang (81), Lower Dibang Valley (41), Tirap (40), West Kameng (34), West Siang (34), Upper Subansiri (25), East Kameng (17), Lower Subansiri (12), Tawang (6), Lower Siang (5), Upper Siang (4), Dibang Valley (1), Leparada (1), Longding (1).

They include 1,669 males, 341 females and 14 transgender persons.

People aged 20 to 44 years accounted for more than 50 percent (1178) of the total HIV diagnosed, while people aged 30 to 44 years accounted for more than 25 percent (526) of the total HIV cases, so far, the data showed.

A total of 242 HIV positive cases were also recorded in people aged below 20 years, so far. Of them, 199 were male, 42 female and one transgender.

APSACS project director Dr. Marbom Basar advised the people to strictly follow and apply practically the preventive measures to avoid contracting the viruses.

“Most of the people are aware of the preventive measures and the risk involved in unprotected sex and needle-sharing; but they don’t follow them,” he said.