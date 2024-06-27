Women Police Station, Itanagar achieves ISO certification

ITANAGAR, 26 Jun: The capital police, Itanagar, informed that the Women Police Station, operating under its jurisdiction, has been awarded the prestigious ISO 9001:2015 certification.

“The ISO 9001:2015 certification is an international standard that signifies the implementation of a comprehensive quality management system. This certification confirms that the Women Police Station adheres to the highest standards of quality, ensuring consistency and excellence in their operations. The achievement underscores the station’s dedication to maintaining a safe and supportive environment for the most vulnerable members of our community,” SP Rohit Rajbir Singh said.

The certification process involved a meticulous assessment of the station’s procedures, policies and practices. The evaluation affirmed that the Women Police Station follows stringent protocols and continuously strives to improve its services, ensuring a compassionate and efficient response to incidents involving women and children.

This milestone reflects the hard work and commitment of the entire team at the Women Police Station, Itanagar. Their unwavering dedication to upholding the principles of justice and their relentless efforts to create a safer community has been instrumental in achieving this recognition, the SP added.