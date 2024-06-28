APWWS seeks proper probe into VKV Amliang suicide case

ITANAGAR, 27 Jun: The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) has sought a proper investigation into the suicide of a 15-year-old student of VKV Amliang in Anjaw district.

The APPWS in a release on Thursday stated that the tragic incident underscores the importance of training teachers to handle disciplinary issues and recognise signs of distress in students.

It stressed that schools must adopt a supportive approach to discipline, instead of rushing to humiliate students.

“Every school should have adequate counselling services and counsellors to provide necessary support to students,” its president Kani Nada Maling said.

Also referring to the incident of bullying of junior students by their seniors at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Bordumsa, she said, “This latest case highlights issues of student safety and discipline in educational institutions across the state, where incidents of bullying have been reported too frequently.

The education department needs to reflect on why instances of bullying and deaths are so rampant in schools and colleges across the state. There must be clear anti-bullying policies.”