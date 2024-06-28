U/Subansiri ATA team repairs school

[Karda Natam]

DUMPORIJO, 27 Jun: A team of the Upper Subansiri district unit of the Arunachal Teachers’ Association (ATA) repaired the building of the government primary school in Fishery Colony here on Thursday.

The team contributed building materials like CGI sheets and bamboo, and repaired the school building.

The school authority informed that the school had been lying defunct for the last many months due to the dilapidated infrastructure and damages caused by heavy storm last month.

“The school has now been restored to normal functioning with logistical support from the stakeholders and the school management committee,” the school authority said. The ATA members, along with the school authority and the residents of the colony, also cleaned the surroundings of the school.

The ATA informed that its teams “will continue their social services in schools, wherever required.”