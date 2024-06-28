Drug awareness programme organised

NAHARLAGUN, 27 Jun: The Arunachal Pradesh Drug De-Addiction Society (APDDAS), in association with Kendra Vidyalaya No 1 here, organised a ‘drug awareness programme’ for the school’s students on Wednesday, on the occasion of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Speaking on the occasion, APDDAS deputy director Tashor Pali said that the youths should focus on their careers and stay involved in co-curricular activities.

“One should not experiment their life with drugs, as it can be fatal,” he said, and added that “when someone is addicted to drugs, it’s not only the addict who suffers; everyone related to the addict has to suffer.”

APDDAS APO Dr KM Lombi educated the students on the menace of drug abuse. She also advised the youths to stay away from any addictive substance.

A pledge was administered to the students to not touch drugs in life.

The Kripa Foundation also observed the day, with the inmates of the Sudhar Ghar in Lekhi, in collaboration with the Naharlagun SP office.

Speaking on the occasion, Pali said that every individual has a role to play in the growth of a society and the nation.

He also highlighted the significance of the theme of this year’s International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, ‘The evidence is clear: Invest in prevention’, “that calls on communities and policymakers to adopt an evidence-based approach to prevention.”

The theme also emphasised on raising awareness, promoting action, fostering international cooperation, and advocating human rights, he added.

Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo encouraged the inmates to believe in themselves. “Everyone from this Sudhaar Ghar should get recovered successfully and build careers for themselves, as all of them are quite young to start their life afresh,” he added.

APDDAS APO Dr KM Lombi also spoke.