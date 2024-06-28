Wahge inaugurates RCC bridge

SEIJOSA, 27 Jun: Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) and Water Resources Minister Biyuram Wahge inaugurated the RCC bridge over the Passo River during his two-day visit to Pakke-Kessang district, which concluded here on Thursday.

During his visit, the minister convened a coordination meeting with the officers of the H&FW and the water resource departments.

Presiding over the meeting with the heads of offices of various departments of the district, the minister asked them to “act promptly and participate actively in the developmental activities of the district, keeping the service of public at the forefront.”

Speaking on the occasion, Pakke-Kessang DC Bani Lego appealed for on-time completion of all the schemes and for developing a healthy work culture in the district.

Earlier, Wahge attended a function organised by the public of Seijosa and Dissing Passo circles at the Pakke Paga Hornbill Festival ground.

The minister was accompanied by MLA Hayeng Mangfi, Health Secretary Krishna K Singh, WRD Secretary Pige Ligu, PWD (WZ) CE T Kamchi, WRD SE Kina Temik, Health Director Dr Riken Rina, ZPC Menyang Wahge, the DC, and the SP. (DIPRO)