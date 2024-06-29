Meeting on harnessing geothermal energy

GUWAHATI, 28 Jun: Ways to advance exploration and utilisation of geothermal energy in India were discussed during a meeting held at the Centre of Excellence for Energy Studies (CoEES) here in Assam recently.

The meeting, which was attended by, among others, Oil India Ltd (OIL) Executive Director (Exploration & Development) Saloma Yomdo, National Centre for Seismology (NCS) Director Dr OP Mishra, Arunachal Pradesh Centre for Earth Sciences & Himalayan Studies (CES&HS) Director Tana Tage, CoESS CGM Tshering Lama, and Iceland-based GEOTROPY ehf CEO Dr Vijay Chauhan, “was held in the context of the recently signed memorandum of understanding among the OIL, the NCS, and the CES&HS for collaboration on geothermal energy and earth science-related studies in India,” the CES&HS informed in a release.

The participants underscored the importance of forging robust collaborations, such as the one among the OIL, the CES&HS and the NCS, to make joint efforts to explore and harness the geothermal energy in Arunachal.

Establishing “seismological observatory wells” for monitoring earthquake activities in Northeast India was highlighted as a critical initiative – “a project of national interest,” it said.

“It was decided to carry out field surveys and investigation of critical minerals in Arunachal, on the collaborative mode with the OIL for its exploration,” the release stated, adding that “the DGM (geology) suggested that the CES&HS should carry out preliminary field surveys of other hot spring sites in Arunachal, which include the Khonsa hot springs (Tirap district), the Dirang hot springs (W/Kameng), the Papu Valley hot springs (E/Kameng), the Mechukha hot springs (Shi-Yomi), the Yingkiong hot springs (U/Siang), and the Taliha hot springs (U/Subansiri),” the release added.

It said that the participants emphasised the need for coordinated efforts and shared their expertise to successfully tap into the geothermal energy potential of the region.

“This collaborative approach aims to not only enhance energy security but also to contribute to sustainable development and disaster preparedness in the seismologically active northeastern part of India,” the release said.