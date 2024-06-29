Meeting on fin’l inclusion, rural development

KHONSA, 28 Jun: A District Consultative Committee meeting and a District Level Review Committee meeting, alongside the pre-potential linked credit plan (PLP) for 2025-’26 were held at the DC office here in Tirap district on Friday.

Chaired by Deputy Commissioner Ira Singhal, the meetings were pivotal in setting the financial agenda for the district, the NABARD informed in a release.

Key stakeholders, including administrative officers, the lead district manager from the SBI, representatives from the NABARD and the RBI, branch managers of various banks, and heads of departments from line ministries participated in the deliberations.

During the session, the DC unveiled the PLP and the annual credit plan for the 2024-’25 financial year, prepared by the NABARD and the SBI’s lead bank office, respectively.

Addressing the participants, NABARD DDM Kamal Roy informed that “the credit potential under the priority sector is estimated at Rs 1,200.18 lakh, with agriculture alone accounting for Rs 1,031.05 lakh.”

“These plans are designed to guide optimal credit utilisation for the district’s development, addressing critical infrastructure gaps and linking support from government departments,” the release said.

The SBI’s Lead Bank District Manager Binod Kr Yadav presented the current CD ratio of 42 per cent for the quarters ending December 2023 and March 2024.

The DC urged the line departments to expedite the proposals under the Aatmanirbhar Krishi Yojana and the Aatmanirbhar Bagwani Yojana, emphasising on “on-time subsidy applications,” it said.

Roy encouraged the banks to prioritise issuing kisan credit cards to the farmers, “particularly PM-Kisan beneficiaries, animal husbandry farmers, and fishermen.”

Singhal also urged the bank managers to “actively engage in Sarkar Aapke Dwar programmes, promoting various schemes aimed at rural upliftment.”

She also proposed opening CSP/helpdesk counters at the district civil secretariat “for increased outreach.”

The block development officers were tasked with achieving 100 per cent coverage of social security schemes, “emphasising on quarterly updates,” the release stated.

Additionally, the DC stressed the importance of conducting financial literacy programmes at schools across the district.

The NABARD DDM urged all bank branches to “organise financial literacy camps in villages within your operational areas.”

The meeting concluded with a comprehensive review of the ongoing schemes of the central and the state governments.