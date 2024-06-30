ABVP denies participating in ‘Black Day’

ITANAGAR, 29 Jun: The state unit of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in a press statement said that it didn’t participate in the ‘Black Day’ observed by the state BJP on 25 June.

The ABVP issued the clarification in response to a news item in which the Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) had stated that the ‘Black Day’ was observed by the state BJP in collaboration with the state ABVP.

“The ABVP is a students’ body dedicated to the welfare cause of the students and has no political involvement,” the state BVP said in a release.

It flayed the youth brigade of the Congress party for issuing such press statement without proper verification.

Meanwhile, the state ABVP has strongly condemnedthe recent incident of ragging at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Bordumsa in Changlang district.