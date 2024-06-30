Health min visits site for cancer institute

MIDPU, 29 Jun: Health & Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge, along with his adviser Dr Mohesh Chai inspected the earmarked site for the establishment of a state cancer institute, here on Saturday.

The development of north eastern region (DoNER) ministry has sanctioned Rs 217.19 crores for this project under the PM-DeVINE scheme, which is 100per cent centrally-sponsored.

Highlighting the importance of the project, Wahge said that the project will be given top priority and will be completed as per the schedule. He appealed to everyone to “come forward and support this initiative, which will immensely benefit our people,who otherwise are travelling to far-off places and facing a lot of inconveniences.”

The minister said that, on completion of the project, the institute would be a comprehensive cancer treatment centre with all the modern facilities.

“The institute will be very helpful for the people of the state, given the high incidence of cancer compared to its population,” the minister said.

The civil work for the project will be executed by the APPWD, CDA, Itanagar, and the e-tendering of the project is under process, said an official release.

Doimukh MLA Nabam Vivek, officers from the health department, the Papum Pare DC, the Papum Pare SP, and the PWD SE, among others, accompanied the minister, the release added.