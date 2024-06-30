AE’s death mourned

ITANAGAR, 29 Jun: The Arunachal Pradesh Junior Engineers Welfare Association (APJEWA) expressed shock and grief over the demise of assistant engineer Yumlam Majum in a hospital in New Delhi on 27 June after a prolonged illness.

Majum (41) is survived by his wife, three daughters and two sons.

He was posted in the Koloriang subdivision of the PHE&WS department at the time of his demise.

“He was an outstanding engineer, a good administrator and social worker. His demise is a great loss to the Nyishi community in particular and the state as a whole,” the APJEWA said.

It conveyed condolence to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.