APSSB sets new date for those who missed PST, PET

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 29 Jun: The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) on Thursday set a new examination date for the candidates who missed the physical standard test (PST) and the physical efficiency test (PET) for the posts of head constable(RT), head constable (telecom), head constable driver (male), and constable driver (male).

A notification issued on Thursday by APSSB Secretary D Varma stated that the candidates who downloaded their admit card but could not appear for the PST and the PET on the scheduled date and time due to any reason are allowed to appear for the tests at the Police Training Centre (PTC) in Banderdewa.

The notification allows candidates – particularly those who downloaded the admit card but could not appear for the tests; those whose admit cards did not mention one of the applied post codes; and those who applied separately for multiple posts and were issued separate admit cards but did not carry the cards on the day of the tests – to appear for the tests.

The rescheduled examination date for the candidates who missed the PST/PET is 3 July. The reporting time is 6:30 am and the gates will be closed by 8:30 am.

Earlier, the PST and the PET for the posts of constables and drivers were held from 6-24 June.

The advertisement for these posts had been floated on 21 January, 2020. The APSSB conducted the tests for the posts more than four years after the floating of the advertisement.

The APSSB secretary refused to speak to the media.

Meanwhile, the candidates who appeared for the tests expressed dissatisfaction over the notification, and questioned the APSSB whether it would reconduct the tests if the candidates fail again to appear for the tests.

“Despite the rain, we appeared for the tests, waking up early in the morning. It would be very unfair to us if the examination is reconducted,” said a candidate.

Meanwhile, the APSSB secretary issued a corrigendum on Saturday regarding

the examination, stating that “those candidates who have downloaded the admit card and reported at PTC Banderdewa for the PST/PET but could not participate in the PST/PET on the scheduled date due to post code discrepancy in the admit card are allowed for the PST/PET.”

It said also that “the candidates who reported to the PTC and could not participate in the PST/PET because any one of the applied post code was not mentioned in the schedule on their admit cards” can take the tests on 3 July.

The corrigendum added that “the candidates who applied separately for posts and were issued separate admit cards and had reported at PTC Banderdewa but did not carry the respective admit cards on the day of the scheduled examination” are eligible for the fresh tests.

The APSSB further clarified that “the abovementioned three categories are allowed to appear for the PST/PET.”

Several candidates who had appeared for the tests were seen in front of the APSSB gate on Friday.