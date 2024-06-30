DA evicts street vendors, demolishes temporary sheds

ITANAGAR, 29 Jun: The ICR district administration on Saturday evicted the street vendors at 6 Kilo area, along NH 415, and demolished their temporary sheds constructed over the drains.

The eviction drive was carried out as the vendors had not complied with the notice issued to them to shift to safer areas.

“Regular announcements were also made to inform them of the probable risks of residing in such vulnerable locations and to move to safer locations. Despite these warnings, the vendors were still continuing to run their outlets, and hence it was necessary to carry out the eviction to prevent potential accidents and ensure everyone’s safety,” DC Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta said.

Also, multiple complaints were being received by the DA regarding encroachment over the drains in the 6 Kilo area.

The occupants on the other side of the road, who were not sitting over the drains, were not evicted, the DC said.

“While this may cause some inconvenience, it is a necessary step to ensure everyone’s safety,” she said.

Mehta said that, with the onset of the monsoon season, the administration has been working diligently to implement measures to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all residents.

“The monsoon season brings an increased risk of landslides, flooding, and other weather-related hazards, posing significant dangers to both vendors and the public,” she said.

The DC informed that areas where encroachment has taken place over drains and can pose danger during heavy rains are also being identified.

She has advised all such illegal occupants to vacate and move to safer locations.

Mehta further informed that the eviction drive will continue in all vulnerable and disaster-prone areas of the capital. (DIPRO)