School bus meets with accident

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 29 Jun: The school bus of Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidyamandir met with an accident on Saturday due to a landslide.

The incident took place at 3:15 pm near the NES building in Richi, Jollang.

Two teachers from the school, along with the bus driver, received minor injuries.

The bus was carrying eight persons – one student, four teachers, two MTS staffers, and the driver.

Officials of the PWD and the disaster management department have expressed concern over the likelihood of further landslides in the same location as rocks continue to fall from the adjacent hill.

and other departments concerned visited the site and assessed the situation.

The authorities concerned have advised the residents and commuters to avoid the area until safety measures are in place.