Landslides snap surface communication in several dists

ITANAGAR, 29 Jun: Surface communication to several districts of Arunachal Pradesh was snapped following landslides triggered by incessant rain, officials said on Saturday.

A key stretch from Aalo in West Siang district to Mechukha in Shi-Yomi district was damaged in between Roing and Pene villages due to the continuous downpour, they said.

Shi-Yomi District Information & Public Relations Officer (DIPRO) Jumi Ete said that landslides have been reported at various locations in the area.

The Aalo-Mechuka road is strategically important for Army personnel deployed in Shi-Yomi district, she said.

The BRO has engaged men and machinery to clear the road, the DIPRO said.

The blockade is likely to be cleared by Saturday evening for light motor vehicles if weather conditions are favourable, another official said.

The Pasighat-Pangin-Aalo road has also been damaged near Tarak village in Siang district, with many vehicles getting stranded, he said.

In Itanagar, the capital district administration carried out an eviction drive against illegal structures along National Highway 415, the official said.

The temporary structures were demolished as they were choking drains, he added. (PTI)