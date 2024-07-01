DPMSHVI students achieve 100% pass results in board exam

CHIMPU, 30 Jun: The Donyi-Polo Mission School for the Hearing and Visually Impaired (DPMSHVI) here has achieved 100 per cent pass results in the 2024 board exam, the school informed in a release.

“Fifteen specially-abled students (13 hearing impaired and 2 visually impaired) appeared for the latest board exam and all of them have successfully passed and obtained first division,” it said.

“The school has achieved 100 per cent results due to the efforts of the teachers and the hardworking students,” the release added.