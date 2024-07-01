Eight-foot-long python rescued

ITANAGAR, 30 Jun: A python measuring eight feet was rescued by the locals from Boasimla in Kamle district on 29 June.

They rescued the reptile, which was slithering near their village, posing a threat to both humans and domestic animals. Later, the snake was handed over to the Itanagar zoo authority for further treatment and rehabilitation, informed Itanagar Biological Park Curator Raya Flago.

The snake will be kept under close observation of Veterinary Officer Dr Sorang Tadap for at least two weeks, before being released back into the wild in one of the protected areas of the state.

Meanwhile, the authorities of the Itanagar Biological Park rescued a Chinese pangolin, three leopard cat kittens and one Indian civet kitten from different areas in Papum Pare and Kra Daadi districts recently, and handed them over to the Wildlife Trust of India’s Centre for Bear Rehabilitation & Conservation (CBRC) in the Pakke Tiger Reserve for rehabilitating and later releasing them back into their natural habitats.

While the Chinese pangolin was rescued from Papu Hill, Naharlagun, the leopard cat kittens were rescued from Jollang and Naharlagun areas. The Indian civet kitten was rescued from Chambang in Kra Daadi district, Flago informed.

The rescued animals will be kept under close observation and care of the CBRC before being released back into the wild.