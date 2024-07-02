Doctors’ Day observed at GTGH

ZIRO, 1 Jul: The Lower Subansiri district unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Doctors’ Association observed the Doctors’ Day at Gyati Takka General Hospital (GTGH) here on Monday.

The main highlights of the event included distribution of fruits and eatables to the indoor patients of the hospital, and a voluntary blood donation camp.

District Medical Officer Dr Nani Rika and GTGH Medical Superintendent Dr Koj Jarbo informed that “all medical chargeable services, including CT scan, X-ray, etc, for all categories of patients during the day at GTGH have been exempted.” (DIPRO)