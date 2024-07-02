Raja calls for collective approach to develop ICR

ITANAGAR, 1 Jul: Saying that the state government has “highly prioritised 24 action items,” including development of a future-ready Itanagar Capital Region (ICR), Urban Affairs Minister Balo Raja underlined the importance of “collective approach by all stakeholders towards ensuring its end results.”

Addressing a meeting with officers of the town planning department at the civil secretariat here on Monday, Raja advocated “making improvements in city life, including efficient traffic management, adequate drinking water, sustainable waste management, disaster proofing, and enhancing the financial sustainability of the municipal corporation.”

Expressing appreciation for the town planning directorate for framing important Acts/Rules pertaining to various reforms, such as building byelaws, the AP Real Estate Act/Rules, the Airport Area Planning & Development Act/Rules, etc,besides preparing a master plan for the ICR, he opined that “the desired results and benefits of the reforms cannot be achieved without fully implementing the provisions in letter and spirit,” and stressed the need for “strict implementation of the reforms, without any compromise or favour.”

The minister directed the department to prepare a list of the buildings in the ICR for effective implementation of building byelaws, property tax, tenancy rules, real estate Act/Rules, etc.

“Since public awareness is necessary for successful results,” the minister said, “the department should take needful steps to reach out to the citizens through social media, FM radio, and other available platforms.”

Earlier, Town Planning Director Likha Surajdelivered a presentation on the aims and objectives of the department. He briefed the minister on the process and status of town planning vis-à-vis preparation of master plans for the notified towns and the capital.

Informing that “the department is unable to implement various rules and Acts with the skeleton manpower available at present,” he requested for “early consideration of strengthening the department with creation of important additional posts whose proposals are pending with the government.”

Urban Affairs (UA) Commissioner Vivek Pandeypresented the current status of the ICR, especially in waste management, and informed that “a detailed strategy needs to be adopted for addressing this important issue for its permanent solution.”

He informed that a team of consultants is on a tour to all the districts to study the issues related to liquid waste management, “whose detailed report is expected soon.”

UA Secretary Nyali Ete and its Joint Secretary Milo Kojin also attended the meeting.