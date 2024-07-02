Natung inaugurates prog on new criminal laws

BOMDILA, 1 Jul: Home Minister Mama Natung inaugurated an awareness programme on the new criminal laws at the SP’s conference hall here in West Kameng district on Monday, in the presence of Law Minister Kento Jini, MLAs Likha Soni, Nikh Kamin, Nyabi Dirchi, and Ealing Tallang, and Hydropower CMD Toko Anuj.

Natung briefed the participants on the key aspects of the new criminal laws, and thanked “the central government and lawmakers who worked day and night to bring out scientific laws in consonance with current reality of the society,” and expressed hope that “focus on scientific and evidence-based investigation will result in effective prosecution in times to come.”

He urged the enforcement agencies to implement the laws in letter and spirit for the benefit of the public.

West Kameng SP Sudhanshu Dhama highlighted the salient features of the three new laws, and informed that extensive training has been provided at all levels of the law enforcement agencies to ensure efficient implementation of the new laws.

Deputy Commissioner Akriti Sagar informed that the executive magistrates are being imparted training on these laws. (HM’s PR Cell)