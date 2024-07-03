APU celebrates 2nd foundation day; to offer PhD prog

PASIGHAT, 2 Jul: The Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) here in East Siang district celebrated its second foundation day with full enthusiasm on Monday.

The lone state university in Arunachal Pradesh, the APU was established on 1 July, 2022.

Addressing the participants, APU Vice-Chancellor Prof Tomo Riba applauded the faculty members for “discharging any assigned duty smoothly, even though they have been overburdened.”

Citing the example of Rajiv Gandhi University (P/Pare), “which has now secured the 13th rank in the IIRF in central universities (overall) ranking in India,” he said that “the APU should also start working on it.”

“If teachers are good, the university will be good; therefore, teachers should always maintain integrity, dignity, etc,” he said.

Dr Yab Rajiv Camder of the university’s commerce department said that “the APU is a mini-Arunachal where every element of Arunachal Pradesh is found.”

Dr Tarh Ramya and Dr Lige Sora thanked the VC and Registrar Narmi Darang “for the smooth functioning of the university.”

Darang in his address highlighted the various developmental activities that have taken place in the university since its establishment. He informed the gathering that “the non-teaching advertisement examination date will be notified within this week.” He informed also that the academic calendar (2024-’25) has been prepared as per the UGC guidelines.

“However, due to the delay in Rajiv Gandhi University’s undergraduate results and the present weather condition in the state, the admission notification date, issuing of prospectus, and online acceptance of applications has been delayed, he said, but gave assurance that “the proper date will be notified soon.”

He further informed that, if the academic block is completed before August, “some more new departments will be started from this academic session.”

Stating that the APU has been granted permission to offer PhD programme, he requested eligible faculty members to “use this opportunity from this academic session.”

The VC later felicitated contractual MTS employee Kristina Hasda with the ‘best employee’ award.

The programme was coordinated by Dr Kaling Moyong. Among others, APUSU president Kato Tayang, and its general secretary Kapang Tapok participated in the celebration, the university informed in a release.