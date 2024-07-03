‘Takeaway plant’ drive initiated

PAPU NALLAH, 2 Jul: A ‘takeaway plant’ drive has been initiated by the Miss Dree Capital Complex 2023 winners.

The initiative to allow visitors to take away plants from the Dree ground here is the brainchild of Hage Yami (Miss Dree Capital Complex, 2023), Danyi Reela (former Miss Capital and first runner-up of the Capital Complex Miss Dree pageant), and Tage Esha (second runner-up), in view of the major concern over climate change and the recent heatwaves in some parts of the country.

More than 360 plants have so far been distributed from a stall at the Dree ground.

The initiative is themed ‘Green your space’.