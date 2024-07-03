Gandhi urges PM to facilitate debate in LS on NEET issue

NEW DELHI, 2 Jul: Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to facilitate a debate on the NEET issue in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

He said that the opposition’s request to discuss the issue related to the medical entrance exam NEET was denied in both Houses of Parliament on 28 June as well as on Monday, and added that the Lok Sabha speaker had assured the opposition that he would discuss the matter with the government.

The LoP in the Lok Sabha said that the aim is to engage “constructively to find a way forward.”

“I am writing to request for a debate in Parliament on NEET,” Gandhi said in his letter to the prime minister on Tuesday. “Our aim is to engage constructively

to find a way forward. At this moment, our only concern is the welfare of nearly 24 lakh NEET aspirants across India,” he said.

Referring to the government’s move to postpone other examinations and replace the director general of the National Testing Agency (NTA), he said that these moves are to “cover up the systemic breakdown of our centralised testing system.”

“The NEET deserves immediate attention because it has exposed the deep rot in our higher education system. The past seven years have seen over 70 paper leaks, affecting over two crore students,” the Congress leader said.

He said that lakhs of families have made tremendous personal sacrifices to support their children, and for many, the paper leak is a betrayal of a lifetime dream.

Gandhi said that those families are looking up to their public representatives to take “bold and decisive steps” to resolve the issue.

“Our students deserve answers. A parliamentary debate is the first step towards rebuilding and restoring their faith,” he said.

“Given the urgency of the matter, I request the government to facilitate a debate in the House tomorrow (Wednesday). I believe that it would be fitting if you were to lead this debate in the interest of the students,” Gandhi added.

Opposition INDIA bloc parties sought debate on the NEET issue in both Houses of Parliament last Friday. A number of adjournment notices were submitted in the Lok Sabha, and under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha to take up a debate on the issue immediately.

It was, however, not allowed in either of the Houses. While the Lok Sabha was adjourned little after noon amid the opposition’s demand for NEET debate, the Rajya Sabha also witnessed protests but proceeded with the debate on the motion of thanks to the president’s address.

Later, opposition MPs had staged a walkout from the Upper House after a Congress MP fainted while protesting and the Chair refused to adjourn the House. (PTI)