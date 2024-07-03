Arunachal emerge champion in 48th National Arm-Wrestling Championship

ITANAGAR, 2 Jun: Arunachal Pradesh, with 102 medals, emerged champion in the 48th National Arm-Wrestling Championship, which was held in Palghar, Maharasthra, from 28 June to 1 July.

Arunachal won 43 gold, 33 silver and 26 bronze medals in the championship, All Arunachal Pradesh Arm-Wrestling Association (AAPAWA) president Pakjar Taipodia, who led the team, informed.

Kiyir Diyum Riba was awarded the ‘champion of champions’ title in the female 60 kg weight category, while Hena Pabin won the ‘champion of champions’ title in the female (youth) 55 kg weight category. Obi Megu was the ‘champion of champions’ in the junior female 65 kg weight category, the AAPAWA president said.