Media bodies mourn passing of Mina Pradhan

ITANAGAR, 2 Jul: The Arunachal Press Club (APC), the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ), and the Arunachal Electronic and Digital Media Association (AEDMA) have mourned the sudden demise of Mina Pradhan, mother of video journalist Raj Pradhan.

50-year-old Mina Pradhan passed away on Tuesday morning after a sudden illness.

“The APC and the APUWJ are deeply shocked at the sudden demise of Mrs Pradhan. Our thoughts and prayers are with our comrade Raj Pradhan in this hour of grief,” stated the press organisations.

“We understand the immense grief that comes with the loss of a parent,” AEDMA President JT Tagam and General Secretary Sangge Droma stated in condolence message.