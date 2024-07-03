Min inspects dist hospitals, CHC

BOMDILA, 2 Jul: Health & Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge inspected the district hospitals in Tawang and Bomdila, besides the Dirang CHC, during a three-day visit to Tawang and West Kameng districts.

He interacted with patients and ensured that they are getting essential medications and treatment. The minister also distributed food packets to the patients.

Wahge took stock of the maintenance of the hospital

buildings, and instructed the DMOs to “maintain the hospital premises, especially toilets and urinals,always clean and hygienic.”

He held coordination meetings with the district medical officers, doctors and staffs of the two districts, during which he emphasised the pivotal role of the district hospitals in creating healthier communities and providing a wide spectrum of healthcare services that caters to all individuals.

Highlighting various issues being faced by the district hospitals, the Tawang district hospital deputy superintendent and the West Kameng district hospital medical superintendent submitted memorandums to the minister, seeking his intervention.

Wahge assured to “fulfill the genuine demands pointed out in the memorandum as soon as possible.”

He also participated in a programme organised by Dirang-based West Kameng District Health Society to mark the World Population Fortnight, an official release stated.