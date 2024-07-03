Workshop on arecanut cultivation

PASIGHAT, 2 Jul: A state-level workshop on ‘Scientific arecanut cultivation technologies’ was held at the College of Agriculture (CoA) here in East Siang district on Tuesday.

Attending the programme, Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng acknowledged the efforts of Kasaragod (Kerala)-based Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI) and the CoA for taking the initiative to train the local farmers in scientific cultivation of arecanut.

CoA Dean BN Hazarika advised the farmers to “take up mixed cropping of areca, involving black pepper, cocoa, banana, etc, for maximising your income.”

A total of 100 farmers from East Siang, Siang, Upper Siang, Lower Siang, and other districts attended the workshop.

Twenty thousand arecanut saplings were distributed among the farmers.

The programme was attended by, among others, CPCRI Director Dr Hebbar KB, CPCRI principal scientists Dr Samsudeen K and Dr Thambam C, and former CoA dean Dr AK Tripathi.

The programme was funded by the CPCRI under the tribal sub-plan component.