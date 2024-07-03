Plantation drive organised

LIKABALI, 2 Jul: The Likabali forest division in Lower Siang district began the celebration of the 75th Van Mahotsav Week on Monday with a tree plantation drive, in collaboration with the ITBP SHQ here, with the theme ‘Ek ped maa ke naam’.

All the HoDs of the district, along with officers and jawans of the ITBP, participated in the drive, which was led by Deputy Commissioner Rujjum Rakshap and ITBP Commandant Inaobi Singh, in the ITBP SHQ campus.

Likabali DFO Bajum Taba highlighted the genesis of Van Mahotsav and welcomed everyone, “irrespective of their occupation and status,” to plant trees during the weeklong celebration.

“We need to compensate for the deforestation we have carried out so far, while accommodating the growing population and industrialisation, only by planting more trees,” he said, and added that “the threat of global warming can be extensively checked by expanding the greeneries on earth.”

He added that “we are targetting to plant 1,000 saplings in this weeklong programme, and everyone should come forward and plant trees on their own.” (DIPRO)