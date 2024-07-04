Appa calls for concerted efforts to make Lower Subansiri a model district

ZIRO, 3 Jul: Local MLA Hage Appa called for concerted efforts by all the heads of departments (HoDs) to make Lower Subansiri a model district.

The MLA outlined people friendly attitude, transparency, quick delivery of public services, positive attitude and team work as the parameters for HoDs to achieve the coveted goal of model district.

Appa, who held an interactive meeting with the HoDs here on Wednesday, said that “public interest is paramount in a democracy.”

He sought their cooperation to achieve the goals and targets of welfare schemes devised by centre. The MLA requested the district administration to provide him with list of the data of the ongoing schemes in the district.

Earlier, Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner Vivek HP informed about district level monitoring committee and the e-Pragati meetings held on regular basis in the district. He appealed to the MLA to attend the DLMC meeting to get a first-hand information of the implementation and saturation of the centrally-sponsored programmes in the district.

The HoDs briefed on the working pattern and the issues affecting their respective departments.

District medical officer Dr. Nani Rika and Gyati Takka General Hospital, Ziro medical superintendant Dr. Koj Jarbo highlighted the need of an ENT specialist, neurologist, forensic specialist, general doctor, medical officers at GTGH, Primary Health Centre at Siiro village and a Sub-Centre at Pinegrove.

Additional deputy commissioner Himani Meena, who co-chaired the meeting along with the DC, urged for convergence and collaboration among the MLA, district administration and the line departments in achieving the coveted tag of ‘model district.’

Lower Subansiri SP Keni Bagra, administrative officers and all the HoDs of the district attended the meeting. (DIPRO)