PIB conducts media workshop on three new criminal laws

ITANAGAR, 3 Jul: The Press Information Bureau (PIB), Itanagar office, organized a media workshop on three new criminal laws at the DK convention hall here on Wednesday.

Attending the progra-mme as resource person, Police Training Centre (PTC) principal and Arunachal Pradesh Forensic Lab director Neha Yadav highlighted the new criminal laws – Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam.

She explained in details about the provisions of the new laws “in a way so that everyone can gain knowledge about the three new criminal laws.”

During the question and answer session IGP (law & order) Chukhu Apa and resource person Neha Yadav replied to the queries of journalists. They also highlighted the future plans of Arunachal police in implementing the new laws and in expanding the forensic labs.

Apa, in his address, mentioned about the difficulties in implementation of laws, and tried to draw a timeline for implementing the new criminal laws.

Earlier in the inaugural session, Itanagar Kendra Doordarshan deputy director Deepak Kumar asserted that “these new laws have been designed to the need of the modern times.”

Apart from media persons, law students of Himalayan University attended the workshop. (PIB)