Lone state highway hit by multiple landslides

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 3 Jul: Arunachal Pradesh’s first and only state highway, Itanagar to Jote remains closed due to the landslide at multiple places. Due to the closure of the road in the stretch between Itanagar to Baat village, the people of Sangdupota circle under Papum Pare district are forced to use the Ganga village-Batt-Jote route. The condition of Ganga village-Batt PMGSY road is also in bad condition.

On 1st July the deputy commissioner of ICR issued a traffic advisory closing Itanagar- Jote road via Ganga Lake and diverting traffic movement to Ganga Batt PMGSY road. It is reported that blockades occurred in four places. At the time of filing of this report, the PWD has cleared major debris but the road is still not safe to be used. The delay in clearing Arunachal’s only state highway has deeply angered the people of ICR and Sangdupota Circle. “Landslide occurred in a stretch of 2.9 km. It is now four days since this stretch has been blocked. But till now the road is not safe for the use of commuters. This is the terrible condition of the state highway located near Itanagar. It has exposed the PWD department and their incompetence,” said a resident of Poma.

Meanwhile, advisor to minister PWD (northwest, western, and Central-A zones) and highways Phurpa Tsering while talking to this daily, assured to personally take up the issue. “I will visit the highway along with the engineers and ensure that the road is safe for the use of commuters,” he said.