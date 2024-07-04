Sky is the limit for Toko Takar, makes it as Commander in Air India

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 3 Jul: In a remarkable achievement, Toko Takar of Arunachal Pradesh who is working as a commercial pilot in Air India has been promoted to the rank of Commander. Previously Takar was serving as senior first officer in Air India. He hails from Poru village in Keyi Panyor district.

His journey from Poru village to commanding aircraft of Air India, which is considered to be one of the world’s premier airlines, is a story in itself. As the Pilot in Command (PIC), he will be responsible for the safe operation of the aircraft and the well-being of all passengers and crew on board. This role demands not only superior flying skills but also extensive experience, comprehensive training, and stringent qualifications. At present, he is the only commercial airline pilot from Arunachal Pradesh which is a testament to his commitment to excellence. A former student of Sainik School Kurukshetra in Haryana, he joined Air India as a senior trainee pilot in 2017. He has flying hours of more than 3000 hours to his credit.

Takar started his journey as a pilot by first joining the government aviation training institute Bhubaneswar in Orissa. Further, he honed his skills at Garg Flying School, Kanpur and Madhya Pradesh Flying Club.

Takar is the second commercial pilot to come out from Arunachal Pradesh. The first commercial pilot of the state is Anupam Tangu (Abu), now the advisor to Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein.

The other prominent pilots from Arunachal namely, Gyati Kago, Kuru Hassang and Mohonto Panging were fighter pilots and served in the Indian Air Force.