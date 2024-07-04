Admin asks VKV Dado to shut

Staff Reporter

PALIN, 3 Jul: The Kra Daadi district administration has on Wednesday, issued directive to temporarily close Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV), Dado in Palin, as the school is facing imminent danger of landslide.

It is reported that heavy rain caused major cracks on the road leading to VKV and some portions in the vicinity of the school have sunk.

Kra Daadi DC Sunny K. Singh had reportedly assessed the situation and put the school on high alert. Singh also gave directives to close the school temporarily and evacuate the students and the staff to safer location.

It is also informed that the district authorities and DDMO are closely monitoring the situation, and efforts are underway to secure the area and find a new, safer location for the school.