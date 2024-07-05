Army distributes sports equipment to KGBV

SEPPA, 4 Jul: The Indian Army, in its ongoing efforts to support local communities and foster a spirit of health and wellness, distributed a wide range of sports equipment, including cricket bats, footballs, basketballs, volleyballs, badminton racquets, etc,among the students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Bameng in East Kameng district recently.

Located in a remote area, the school often falls short of basic amenities for the all-round development of its students, and the children of the school visit the nearby town of Seppa for most of their requirements.

The Indian Army, under its Sadbhavana initiative, identified the requirements of the school and gifted the sports kits to the students.

Under the initiative, the Army has been continuously addressing such important issues in the district with the aim of fostering overall growth and prosperity.

Over the last one year, the Army has executed several initiatives, including organising sports events such as mini-marathons, football, basketball, and volleyballmatches, besides yoga workshops, career counseling sessions, ‘Know your Army’ programmes, weapons display, pre-recruitment training and registration, border area visit, etc, at the schools and colleges of the district.

The rural development and welfare initiatives of the Army include building of panchayat halls, installation of solar lights, and conducing medical camps in numerous villages of the district. (DIPRO)