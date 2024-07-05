JE detected in Deomali, awareness prog held

DEOMALI, 4 Jul: In response to a confirmed case of Japanese encephalitis (JE) detected here in Tirap district on 1 July, an awareness programme and case investigation were conducted at St George School here.

DVBDCPO Dr Obang Taggu provided detailed information on the transmission, prevention, and control of JE during the programme.

According to the patient’s parents, a Class 9 student of St George School began experiencing headaches and general weakness. The student was initially treated at a private pharmacy in Deomali, but the student’s condition did not improve, leading the parents to take their child to Sonari, Assam. Subsequently, the patient was brought to Dibrugarh (Assam) for further investigation.

Laboratory diagnosis in Dibrugarh confirmed Japanese encephalitis via an ELISA test. The patient, whose condition had deteriorated, was shifted to the intensive care unit of a private hospital, the DIPRO reported.

Deomali ZPM Wangphoon Lowang urged the community to “maintain hygiene and cleanliness to prevent mosquito-borne diseases.”

Deomali ADC JT Obi expressed deep concern over the disease, and emphasised the importance of preventive measures, “due to the lack of specific medication for Japanese encephalitis.”

He assured that all possible support will be provided by the district administration, and advised maintaining hygiene and keeping distance from amplifier hosts like pigs.

Tirap DMO Dr N Lowang advised the public not to panic but to remain vigilant. She also highlighted “the ongoing programme activities” and commended Environment & Forests Minister Wangki Lowang “for his concern regarding the health sector.”

She encouraged the community to take JE vaccination, “even from private sources, for temporary protection.”

Apart from disseminating information regarding JE prevention, the awareness programme included distribution of long-lasting insecticidal nets to the school’s staff and the public, the DIPRO added.