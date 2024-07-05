Landslides snap surface communication in 7 dists

ITANAGAR, 4 Jul: Landslides triggered by rain snapped surface communication in at least seven districts of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, officials said.

The districts affected by landslides are Siang, East Siang, Upper Siang, West Siang, Shi-Yomi, Leparada and Upper Subansiri.

A portion of NH 13 along the Pasighat-Pangin-Aalo road was blocked following a landslide on Thursday morning. A huge boulder has completely blocked the road in between Lokpeng and Pangin trijunction in Siang district, PWD Highways Assistant Engineer Gemar Padu said.

The road is being cleared by engaging men and machinery for light motor vehicles to pass through, he said.

The Nigmoi-Aalo bypass road has also been blocked due to landslides in several locations.

Upper Siang DIPRO Y Jerang said that landslides have cut off the strategic Tuting subdivision with the rest of the district.

On 29 June, landslides completely cut off the subdivision following heavy landslides in several places at Moying and Migging villages, she said, adding that Tuting-bound commuters are stranded in Yingkiong, the district headquarters of Upper Siang.

Quoting PWD highways department official, the DIPRO said that it will take at least a week to completely restore the road if weather permits.

Meanwhile, Geku-Mariyang MLA Oni Panyang on Thursday inspected two critical highway blockage points caused by heavy rains on 30 June.

The affected areas are near Geying village and the Pongging View Point.

Noting that the damage at Geying village is substantial, the MLA said, “I have directed the PWD highway staff to prioritise this area and expedite their efforts. According to the official assessment, if the weather remains dry, the blockage can be cleared within five days.

“However, if the heavy rains persist, the resolution may take up to 10 days,” he added.

He urged travellers to “avoid non-essential travels during this period,” adding that “it is crucial to minimise risks associated with road travel under these conditions.”

Incessant rain has disrupted water supply to Aalo in West Siang district, and water supply to Likabali township in Lower Siang district has also suffered extensive damages due to floods and landslides, officials said.

Our Changlang correspondent adds: Vijaynagar valley in Changlang district remains cut off due to landslides and road blockages at various points of the Miao-Vijaynagar [MV] road due to weeklong incessant rain. The 157-km MV road was officially declared open for commuters in 2022.

Several huge trees have been uprooted and massive rocks have rolled down with the slides and blocked the road at 16, 23 and 27 Miles. In two locations, the road has not only been damaged but completely eroded to the steep.

Vijaynagar-based NC Public School Managing Director Utsav Pao informed this correspondent that “the present status of MV road is very pathetic and the chances of early restoration seem remote.”

“Many residents of Vijaynagar are stranded in Miao town as vehicles have stopped plying to the valley,” he said, and appealed to the state government and the department concerned to initiate prompt action for restoration of the road.

Prominent public leader of Gandhigram, Chizuni Yobin, informed that “there are landslides and blockages in multiple locations, including the road stretch between Hazolo and Vijaynagar.”

“The road remains cut off due to massive erosion,and is continuously shrinking in two locations,” Yobin said.

“Vijaynagar valley is running short of food items and other essential commodities,” he said, and demanded “chopper service to lift people in medical exigencies.”

Informing that the ration card holders of Vijaynagar area have not received their share of CPO rice for the last two months, Yobin demanded “sortie service for supply of rice to the valley without delay.”

It is expected that the state government, the district administration, and the department concerned will initiate prompt steps to start restoration work. (With inputs from PTI and DIPRO)