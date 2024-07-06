Capital police collab with Lalan’s Coaching Centre for NEET-2025

ITANAGAR, 5 Jul: Capital police, in collaboration with Lalan’s Coaching Centre, Itanagar, launched Project “सक्षम” or ‘Capable.’ The initiative is designed to support the meritorious children of police personnel in their quest to qualify for the NEET-2025 examination.

The project offers a ten-month intensive coaching program, incorporating both academic training and counseling to prepare students for the NEET exam. “Scholarships have been awarded to seven outstanding students,

all children of police personnel serving across the state including a full fee waiver for five students,” said Itanagar superintendent of police Rohit Rajbir Singh.

On Thursday, an orientation program was held for the selected students attended by SP Singh and representatives of the coaching centre. They urged the students to put in their best efforts while assuring them of continuous support.