APWWS calls for strict implementation of marriage laws, commends East Kameng DA

ITANAGAR, 5 Jul: Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) urged upon all the government departments to enforce strict implementation of marriage registration laws across the state. “We believe such a measure will not only uphold legal standards but also safeguard the rights and interests of married individuals,” the APWWS president Kani Nada Maling said.

Stating that APWWS has been organizing sensitization programmes on marriage registration over the years in the state, the Society commended the East Kameng district administration “for its initiatives to register marriage in the district.”

Maling said that DC Sachin Rana, in an advisory, had urged citizens to register marriage as the “registration of marriages in the district is currently inadequate, despite being mandatory under the law.” He further asked all the employees to register their marriages and submit the certificate to the administration, the APWWS said.