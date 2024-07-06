Family dispute arrest report, says it was voluntary surrender

ITANAGAR, Jul 5: Referring to a news item published in this daily on 21 June under the headline, “Accused in alleged murder case arrested,” Assaya Umbrey, the elder sister of Dehun Umbrey said that “he surrendered voluntarily; he was never arrested.”

“It was falsely stated that my brother Dehun Umbrey was arrested,” Assaya Umbrey said.

Giving an elaborate clarification, the elder sister of Dehun Umbrey said “On the night in question, I received a call from a human rights advocate informing me that my younger brother had reached the police station and was surrendering himself in the presence of the advocate. We promptly went to the police station, arriving after 10 pm. There, we met my brother, who was being taken to the hospital for a medical procedure. I want to emphasize that he surrendered voluntarily; he was never arrested.”

Citing the “argument” that had been mentioned in the published report, Assaya Umbrey further claimed that “the deceased and the female victim (rape and murder attempt) had physical fights and the female victim did her best to defend herself and sustained major injuries.”

She further said that, “there have been exaggerated rumors circulating against my brother, and we do not want further misinformation to fuel these false claims.”