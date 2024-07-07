Training prog on ginger cultivation

JIA, 6 Jul: Fifty farmers participated in a training programme on ‘Scientific package and practices on ginger’, organised by Pasighat (E/Siang)-based College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) at Jia village in Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district on Saturday.

“Ginger cultivation is remunerative for farmers,” said CHF Associate Professor Dr Lakshmi Dhar Hatai while apprising the farmers of “the economic feasibility, economic cost, returns of ginger production, and efficient marketing system of value added products of ginger,” the CHF informed in a release.

“Such farming activities will boost the farmers’ income, besides ensuring sustainable livelihood for small and marginal farmers,” he said, and encouraged” ginger-based enterprise.”

M4agri Agro associate Binam Libang spoke on scientific package and practices on ginger, seed rhizomes treatment, planting methods, spacing, intercultural operations, integrated disease, and pest management.

LDV KVK home science expert Nanag Tamut informed about “the viable technologies available for value addition of ginger and its procedure to make different value added products from ginger, like ginger pickle, ginger candy, dried ginger powder and ginger paste, etc,” the release said, adding that “she also emphasised on the health benefits of ginger.”

Field manager Katan Tamuk and field coordinators Tajing Pertin and Ponung Tangu trained the farmers in how to download the m4agri and UMANG apps in their phones, the release said.