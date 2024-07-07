Chai advocates afforestation to address climate change

TEZU, 6 Jul: Local MLA Dr Mohesh Chai emphasised the importance of afforestation to address the challenges of climate change.

Attending the Van Mahotsav celebration here in Lohit district on Saturday, Dr Chai said that natural calamities like floods, storms, etc, have a direct link to climate change.

“Rampant felling of trees and unsustainable use of resources are posing a great threat to the environment,” he said, and appealed to the people, particularly the students and the youths, to spread the message of afforestation and its importance.

DFO Tobang Pertin said that arrangements have been made to ensure the survival and growth of the saplings that were planted on the occasion. He said that more such plantation drives and awareness programmes will be organised in the days to come.

Women & Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul, Deputy Commissioner Shashvat Saurabh, and SSP Tumme Amo also attended the programme, which was organised by the divisional forest office here.

In Changlang, the forest department, in collaboration with the district administration, celebrated the 74th Van Mahotsav to create awareness about the importance of trees, at government middle school in Phangtip here on Saturday.

Saplings were planted in the school campus by the students and villagers, guided by forest officials and teachers.

DFO R Socia and Circle Officer Dr Ripi Doni spoke on the importance of the day, and of conserving forests.

“We need to increase the forest cover as it helps reduce soil erosion, regulates temperature, brings rainfall, and absorbs carbon dioxide. In addition, it provides habitats for birds and animals and helps reduce air pollution,” the DFO said.

“We are here planting trees not only because we need more trees. Arunachal has enough for itself. But air and water don’t have any boundaries. We need to have enough for others as well, because forest acts as an air purifier,” Socia said.

Speaking on the importance of forests and the role they play in people’s lives, Dr Doni said, “It takes less than a day to chop off a tree and less than a week to clear a hectare of forest. But it takes 5-10 years for one sapling to grow into a tree.”

Essay and drawing competitions on the importance of forest cover and the impact of air pollution on the ecosystem were organised among the school children.

Certificates, schoolbags and umbrellas were distributed to the winners and other participants. (DIPROs)