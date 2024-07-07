Int’l Cooperative Day celebrated

ITANAGAR, 6 Jul: The state cooperation department celebrated the 102nd International Cooperative Day at the civil secretariat here on Saturday, highlighting the vital role that cooperatives play in fostering inclusive growth and sustainable development across the globe.

Cooperation Minister Ojing Tasing, who along with Cooperation Secretary Sonal Swaroop attended the function, handed over cooperative society registration certificates to “seven cluster-level federations (CLF) cooperative societies of farmers-producers organisations which are now registered as cooperative societies for the first of its kind under the Arunachal Pradesh Cooperative Societies Act, 1978,and Rules, 1982, in the presence Apex Bank GM Cheechung Chukhu and other departmental officers from the RCS office and the ArSLM,” the registrar of cooperative societies informed in a release.

“The women-led CLFs have journeyed for almost two years from SHG stage to develop themselves into large, empowered group of women now heading societies,” the release stated.

The minister informed the participants about the various initiatives that the cooperation ministry has formulated for promoting cooperatives in all sectors,”especially agri-horti produce.”

He disbursed KCC loans from the Apex Bank to farmers from Papum Pare district, and appealed to all the participants to “champion the cooperative model and avail the benefits with utmost sincerity, dedication and mission zeal to perform and achieve its target for economic benefits of its members and society at large,” the release added.