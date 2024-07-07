RGUCET-2024 underway

RONO HILLS, 6 Jul: Rajiv Gandhi University’s (RGU) admission process – RGUCET-2024 – is underway, and it is being conducted at six entrance centres of the university.

RGU Vice-Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha said that, “RGU, being one of the top performing universities in the region, is maintaining a class of its own by conducting such successful entrances in time-bound manner.”

He said that “even places like Bomdila and Tezu have been made centres for catering to the needs of students from far-off places.”

RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam expressed happiness that “the examination time slots were maintained as per prescribed schedule at all the centres,” while Joint Registrar Dr David Pertin presented a brief on the progress of the first day of RGUCET-2024.

Dr Pertin informed that “1,568 out of 1,908 candidates have appeared for the examination today (Saturday) for four programmes: MA in defence and strategic studies; LLB; MA in sociology; and postgraduate diploma in functional Hindi, spread over three sessions at all the six RGUCET centres.”

RGUPET & RGUCET Central Coordination Committee Chairman Prof SK Patnaik informed that “the first day of the RGUCET started off well with 82.18 per cent attendance, despite inclement weather conditions prevailing in the region.”