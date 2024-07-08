80% of govt schools in P/Pare obtain LPC

YUPIA, 7 Jul: Papum Pare DDSE TT Tara informed that 80 per cent of the government schools in the district obtained land possession certificate (LPC) during a meeting of the education department held here on Friday.

“This has been possible because of the intervention of the district administration and the All Papum Pare District Students’ Union (APPDSU),” Tara said.

“While all 17 schools in Kimin block have obtained LPC, 65 out of 69 schools in Balijan block, and 39 out of 50 schools in Sagalee block have been issued LPC,” he informed.

“In Doimukh block, all the schools, except for schools in Banderdewa circle – since Banderdewa administration falls under the ICR – have obtained LPC,” he added.

The DDSE further informed that all the requisite paper works for the LPC for the schools in Mengio block have been completed and are “under process in the office of the Sagalee ADC.”

Terming it “a remarkable achievement in protecting government land and property from encroachment,”Tara said that “a committee consisting of PRI leaders,SMC members, student leaders and land department officials shall be constituted to resolve local issues, if any, and ensure that the remaining schools obtain LPC.”

Doimukh MLA Nabam Vivek, Sagalee MLA RatuTechi, Deputy Commissioner Jiken Bomjen, ZPC Nabam Yakum, APPDSU leaders, ZPMs, and officials of the education department attended the meeting. (DIPRO)